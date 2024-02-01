Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in stunning power suit and vintage glam accessories

Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning as she stepped out just one day after her showstopping highstreet ballgown moment for an event in Stockholm alongside her husband Prince Daniel.

The Swedish royal, 46, was all smiles as she wowed in a cream single-breasted Andiata blazer with subtle buttons which were teamed with coordinating wide-leg trousers, the 'Kamille 3' trousers style by the same brand, and a cream fine knit top.

© Getty Victoria wore a patterned neck scarf

She paired the angelic suit with a gorgeous pair of suede ankle boots by Marzio Stockholm with a pointed toe in an off-white hue and channeled vintage glamour with a printed silk neck scarf, the Tous Les Bateaux du Monde style from Hermes, and a classic quilted Chanel clutch in cream.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria rocked a cream suit

The Princess kept her hair simple but elegant in a tight low bun which revealed her chunky gold hooped earrings and her makeup as barely detectable.

© Getty The Swedish royals attended the Franco-Swedish business forum

Victoria stepped out for the Franco-Swedish business forum in Stockholm. She was spotted alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and was greeted by Stockholm City Council chairman Olle Burrell and Stockholm City Mayor Karin Wanngard upon arrival. Prince Daniel, who looked slick in a sharp navy suit, was also in attendance.

© Getty Victoria met the Stockholm City Council chairman Olle Burrell and Stockholm City mayor Karin Wanngard

Just the day before the royal was seen arriving at the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the French state banquet in a gorgeous gown made by highstreet retailer H&M. The one-shouldered gown featured metallic embroidery and was paired with a contrasting gold metallic clutch by Anya Hindmarch.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria brought back a H&M Conscious gown from 2016

The star of the show was Victoria's breathtaking heirloom tiara. She donned the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which dates back to the 1800s, that was showcased to its full potential by her signature low bun.

© Getty Neck scarves were a style staple of the 50s

Victoria's 1950s-inspired neck scarves have become a staple in her wardrobe and we must say, we can see why. The classic silk look that Audrey Hepburn adored will never lose its timeless appeal. Take a look at Victoria's best neck scarf moments with the best old-time feel…

A coral and blue moment © Getty The royal sported a coral and blue patterned neck scarf on a visit to Kew Gardens to learn about international research projects promoting biodiversity last November which was styled with a navy coat and chic navy leather gloves.



A neutral moment © Getty Last year the Crown Princess visited the Three Blackbirds Pub in Woodditton, East Anglia on day one of their visit to the UK. She was all smiles pulling a pint in an oatmeal jumper with a silk beige and grey patterned neck scarf.



A purple and lime moment © Shutterstock The future monarch ditched neutrals last December when her visit to Cranfield University called for a lime and purple eye-catching number to go with her purple longline coat.

A blue moment © Alamy The Crown Princess also added a neck scarf for a pop of colour at the memorial concert for Sonja Countess Bernadotte on Mainau Island in Germany in 2009. Though neck scarves are a crucial part of her winter wardrobe, the royal showed how to rock one in summer on this occasion.



Jazzing up a black jumper © Shutterstock In 2021 the royal visited Dalarna in Sweden wearing a black and white neck scarf with a pop of mustard to jazz up her black jumper look. It was a stylish addition to the outfit that was also accessorised by chunky gold hoop earrings.



