Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in stunning power suit and vintage glam accessories

Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning as she stepped out just one day after her showstopping highstreet ballgown moment for an event in Stockholm alongside her husband Prince Daniel.
The Swedish royal, 46, was all smiles as she wowed in a cream single-breasted Andiata blazer with subtle buttons which were teamed with coordinating wide-leg trousers, the 'Kamille 3' trousers style by the same brand, and a cream fine knit top.
She paired the angelic suit with a gorgeous pair of suede ankle boots by Marzio Stockholm with a pointed toe in an off-white hue and channeled vintage glamour with a printed silk neck scarf, the Tous Les Bateaux du Monde style from Hermes, and a classic quilted Chanel clutch in cream.
The Princess kept her hair simple but elegant in a tight low bun which revealed her chunky gold hooped earrings and her makeup as barely detectable.
Victoria stepped out for the Franco-Swedish business forum in Stockholm. She was spotted alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and was greeted by Stockholm City Council chairman Olle Burrell and Stockholm City Mayor Karin Wanngard upon arrival. Prince Daniel, who looked slick in a sharp navy suit, was also in attendance.
Just the day before the royal was seen arriving at the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the French state banquet in a gorgeous gown made by highstreet retailer H&M. The one-shouldered gown featured metallic embroidery and was paired with a contrasting gold metallic clutch by Anya Hindmarch.
The star of the show was Victoria's breathtaking heirloom tiara. She donned the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which dates back to the 1800s, that was showcased to its full potential by her signature low bun.
Victoria's 1950s-inspired neck scarves have become a staple in her wardrobe and we must say, we can see why. The classic silk look that Audrey Hepburn adored will never lose its timeless appeal. Take a look at Victoria's best neck scarf moments with the best old-time feel…
DISCOVER: 14 opulent royal living rooms: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Crown Princess Mary, more