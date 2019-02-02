Zara just did a take on Kate Middleton's tweed Erdem dress - and we love it Perfect for the winter chill!

Last October, the Duchess of Cambridge caused some major style envy when she stepped out in a beautifully cut tweed dress from Erdem at the opening of the Victoria and Albert's new photography centre. Priced at £1,395, most royal fashion fans could only dream of getting their hands on the gorgeous dress. But now, high-street fashion store favourite Zara have come to the rescue, with their fresh and seriously wearable take on the design - perfect for staying chic despite the current winter chill.

The short sleeve, black-and-white tweed dress features a straight-cut neckline, practical patch pockets, a frayed hem and rhinestone button fastening down the front. And, the best thing is, it only costs £69.99. To accessorise the dress just like Kate did, just match it with Jimmy Choo Romy stiletto heels in Bordeaux velvet and Erdem hoop-drop earrings. Oh, and wear hair loose and bouncy - exactly like the Duchess with her covetable mane of locks!

The Duchess is a big fan of tweed - there’s no doubt about that. From coats, to dresses, to suits and even shoes, we’ve spotted Kate out and about wearing the woolen fabric countless times. Ideal for chilly royal engagements, it's plain to see why Kate reaches for tweed - and she always looks incredible whenever she does.

Kate put yet another impeccably styled foot forward on Friday, when she recycled an Alexander McQueen dress to attend her mother Carole's 64th birthday party. The 37-year-old wore the floaty coral dress - made in chiffon with an off-the-shoulder neckline and boho-style tiered details - paired with a black coat and heels. She originally wore it during her royal tour of Germany in 2017.

