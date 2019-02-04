The Queen gives the Pantone Colour of The Year her royal seal of approval She stepped out in Norfolk looking utterly chic

You can always rely on the Queen to provide serious outfit goals when it comes to colour and she is arguably one of the best people for flying the flag of wearing the same hue from head-to-toe. She only proved this over the weekend when she braved the winter chill to attend church in Norfolk.

Stepping out at Sandringham without Prince Philip but in the company of a friend, the royal certainly cheered up the dreary February day by wearing a vibrant outfit. Orangey-pink in colour, we couldn't help but make the connection between the hue and Pantone's Colour of the Year 2019 - "Living Coral". Described by the design house as "an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge", it was a spot on description of the Queen's attire.

Looking elegant, the outfit was made up of a very warm looking overcoat with chunky cream buttons; a dress that's skirt was only just visible underneath the coat and a fabulous hat that featured a detailed fascinator on the side of it. So as not to distract from the wonderful outfit, the Queen paired the look with a simple black leather Launer London handbag, matching black gloves and her go-to black chain-detailed slip-on court shoes. For her jewellery, she certainly didn't disappoint well-wishers who were queuing up to get a glimpse of the Monarch. She opted for a stunning silver and diamond brooch, large pearl stud earrings and a simple pearl necklace, just visible underneath the coat collar.

The Queen is currently gearing up to celebrate a staggering 67 years on the throne having taken over from her father, King George IV, in 1952. We reckon this landmark occasion will call for another excellent outfit. The question is though - what colour will she go for?