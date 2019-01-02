Princess Eugenie's favourite striped dress has sold out - but ASDA has the best lookalike Supermarket style fit for a royal...

Princess Eugenie is known for her directional wardrobe. From her Erdem floral frock and her Topshop leather dress, to her Zara boucle jacket and love of Converse trainers, the royal is certainly a mixed bag when it comes to clothes. Like a lot of the royal ladies, she often re-wears some of her favourite dresses for engagements and a standout number in her closet has to be her striped Whistles dress. In April, the newlywed was spotted in a car, wearing the bold design which she previously wore to her grandmother's 90th birthday party two years ago. The striking statement dress is made in a navy blue, white and red striped print and comes complete with a pretty ruffle hem and tie waist detail. The dress was originally priced at £160 and went down to £95 on the Whistles website. It's sadly no longer available but don't worry - George at Asda to the rescue!

Princess Eugenie loves her Whistles striped dress

The bargain supermarket label has its own stripe print dress that looks exactly like the daughter of Prince Andrew's fave number - it has the same crew neckline and asymmetric cut, but will set you back just £20.

George @ Asda has a great lookalike, for £20

Yes, really! And, it costs just £20 online and is available in all sizes. Best news ever, right?

Loading the player...

Beatrice and Eugenie featured in the September issue of Vogue where they gave an insight in to sharing their clothes. "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice revealed.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is the most festive royal in red on Christmas day

"We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them." In the same interview, Eugenie remarked that she too feels the pressures of looking good on Instagram. "it's so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram – but it's important that it's real. We're real."

READ: Princess Eugenie's makeup artist can't live without this £3.99 powder - and it's sold in Boots