Princess Kate's hidden tribute to Queen Camilla on glamorous Wimbledon outing

The Princess of Wales sparked a flurry of excitement after she made a last-minute appearance at the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

After months of keeping out of the public eye as she undertakes preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate had the eyes of the world soaking up every detail as she enjoyed a mother-daughter bonding day with Princess Charlotte.

While her choice of outfit was flawless as always, the elegant royal paid a subtle tribute to her husband Prince William's stepmother – did you spot it?

Poignant outfit

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Safiyaa dress

Kate looked poised in purple, a colour known for its long-standing association with the prestigious tennis tournaments. Purple and green were officially adopted by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the early 20th century and they have since become synonymous with the event.

She arrived at SW19 in a bold Safiyaa midi dress featuring a billowing A-line skirt, a ruched bodice and capped sleeves.

She elevated her bright ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings, a selection of gold bangles, and a matching leather handbag from L.K. Bennett which she last carried in 2021.

© Getty Kate was pictured in tan heels from Camilla Elphick

But it was her pared-back tan slingback heels that captured our attention. The 'Lucia' heels from Camilla Elphick retail for £270 and feature a patent pointed toe that gives the illusion of longer legs, while the angular kitten heel ensures long-lasting comfort and the pearl buckle adds a touch of glamour.

The choice of brand could have been a nod to Queen Camilla, with whom she is thought to share a close bond.

© Getty Kate and Camilla are thought to share a close bond

Back in March, shortly after both Kate and King Charles had revealed their respective cancer diagnoses, Camilla shared a health update on the Princess of Wales. "I know Kate is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."

Kate's mini-me

© Getty Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte both wore frilled dresses and pink sunglasses

Joining her in the royal box was Princess Charlotte, who looked divine in a navy polka dot dress from Guess.

While the doting royal mother wore her famous mane in her signature voluminous curls, her daughter kept her long hair straight with the front section secured away from her face in two mini plaits.

© Andrew Parsons - PA Images Princess Charlotte was introduced to Alcaraz following his victory against Novak Djokovic

After the match ended in victory for Spain's Alcaraz, Kate and Charlotte later chatted with the Wimbledon Champion backstage.

Introducing her daughter to Alcaraz, she said: "This is Charlotte, cheering you on," but Kate's sister Pippa missed her chance to chat with the tennis pro. Watch the awkward moment in the clip below…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pippa Middleton suffers awkward moment at Wimbledon with the Princess of Wales

READ NEXT: Princess Kate shares rare at home photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in England shirts