It looks like Prince Harry has been taking style tips from Meghan Markle

When it comes to royal engagements, you'd be forgiven in not always noticing what Prince Harry wears. He obviously looks smart and polished at all times - thats a given. But it tends be his glamorous wife the Duchess of Sussex who stands out with her wardrobe. So when the royal pair headed to Melbourne beach on Thursday, our eyes were drawn to Harry's trendy grey blazer! The outerwear staple is by J.Crew - one of his wife's favourite high street brands. The Ludlow slim-fit, unstructured suit jacket is made in a soft, cotton-linen and is priced at £168. Perhaps Harry got some tips from his pregnant wife for this appearance? After all, the former Suits star is considered a style icon by so many.

Meghan, 37, is a long-time lover of J.Crew, having worn numerous items from the ready-to-wear-collection this year.. She even wore a pair of the brand's boots on Wednesday morning as she stepped out at Dubbo airport in Australia. Teaming her black jeans and checked grey jacket with a pair of ankle boots from the store - the suede style sold out almost as soon as she hit the tarmac.

£168, J.Crew

This isn't the first time that the mother-to-be has caused a mass sellout for the brand either. In the summer - when she watched Harry play at the polo - Meghan carried an oval-shaped, classic raffia clutch that had contrasting tan straps. It retailed at £27 in the brand's summer sale. On the day she carried it, almost 3000 were sold. Famous for its chic workwear staples, timeless accessories and dramatic prints, J.Crew fans include Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker Katie Holmes and our very own Holly Willoughby.

Harry, 34, has certainly upped his fashion game during this overseas trip. Fans also noticed that the brother of Prince William was wearing an usual black ring.

PEOPLE magazine confirmed that it's an Oura Ring, which tracks sleep and activity through body temperature sensors and LED technology. How cool?!

