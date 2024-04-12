Princess Eugenie stuns in luxury knitwear dress as she steps out to fashion sustainability event

In a splendid display of elegance and commitment to sustainable fashion, Princess Eugenie captivated attendees at a significant London event, highlighting the fashion industry's dedication to environmental stewardship.

The reception, held at the residence of U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., Jane Hartley, brought together prominent figures from the realms of fashion, royalty, and activism.

For this special occasion, Princess Eugenie chose a stylish ensemble that perfectly mirrored the evening's theme. She wore a heather gray Amor knit dress by Gabriela Hearst, made from a luxurious blend of cashmere and silk.

The dress, known for its modern yet timeless design, featured ribbed short sleeves, a neat collar, and an elegant button placket.

Complementing her outfit were suede pointed-toe shoes and subtle yet chic hoop earrings, emphasizing her sleek and sophisticated appearance.

The event was not just a showcase of fashion but also a platform for meaningful dialogue on sustainability within the industry.

It was co-hosted by Princess Eugenie and Ambassador Hartley and saw a gathering of influential figures, including Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark and renowned designer Gabriela Hearst, whose commitment to eco-friendly fashion practices has been widely recognized.

Princess Eugenie has long been an admirer of Hearst’s work, especially for the designer's integration of sustainability into luxury fashion.

This isn’t the first time Eugenie has chosen Hearst’s designs for public appearances, indicating a deep respect and personal preference for garments that speak to both style and substance.

Notably, at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in May 2023, Eugenie wore a striking white maxi gown by Hearst, which was both stylish and aligned with her sustainable fashion values.

The discussions at the event focused on the significant role that fashion plays in addressing environmental issues. With climate change impacting every corner of the globe, the fashion industry's leaders are increasingly called upon to adapt and innovate in ways that reduce their environmental footprint.

The outing comes after the princess celebrated her 34th birthday and her mother Sarah Ferguson posted a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my amazing daughter. I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be.

“You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others. You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie.”