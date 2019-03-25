Queen Letizia stuns in Spring-ready mint green in Argentina She never gets it wrong

Queen Letizia is known for her ladylike, classic style. Whenever she steps out she looks totally flawless with not a hair out of place and she only proved this further over the weekend when she arrived in Buenos Aires. Walking alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the 46-year-old stunned in Spring-ready mint green. Elegant and streamlined, the pencil dress, designed by Hugo Boss, was sleeveless with a pinafore neckline and featured a gorgeous black buckled belt that cinched her in at the waist.

Keeping the whole look demure, she paired the dress with a pair of Magrit cream pointed satin stilettos and carried a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair down and her makeup was beautifully natural. Enhancing her skin with a little foundation and a subtle blush, her eyes were lightly rimmed with a soft smokey brown eyeshadow. Her eyelashes were predictably fluttery and she simply wore a dark nude on her lips. She completed the look with her favourite Chanel earrings.

Her husband looked equally well-dressed pairing a navy jacket with black trousers (no easy feat to pull off) and proved you can wearing separates and still look smart. Pulling the whole look together with a cheerful pink tie, he complimented the green of his wife's dress perfectly.

A stylish week indeed for the mum-of-two, this isn't actually the first time she's wowed over the past seven days. Last Thursday she floored crowds as a lady in red while attending an awards ceremony in Caceres, a city in Western Spain. Wearing scarlet from head-to-toe, she opted for the vibrant suit by Roberto Torretta which featured a beautiful tailored jacket and flares that had mini side-slits at the ankle, revealing her matching shoes. Never afraid to make a statement, but always keeping it ultra chic, we think she might just be the best-dressed royal around.