Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she steps out solo in Copenhagen

Queen Mary of Denmark showcased her impeccable style as she stood alongside Denmark's Environment Minister, Magnus Heunicke, to inaugurate a Deer Park in Copenhagen.

The Australian-born royal, who is 52 years old, embodied country elegance in her attire, featuring a grey patterned jumper, a black Seeland Cottage Quilt Lady Waistcoat, and a gracefully styled floppy hat.

Mary, a former public relations executive, enhanced her sophisticated ensemble with a glamorous makeup look, emphasizing her eyes with thick eyeliner and mascara, all set against a radiant base of golden foundation.

This event in Naerum takes on a special significance following a private holiday with King Frederik.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she opens deer park in Copenhagen

It's not known where exactly Frederik and Mary spent their Easter break but a palace spokesperson confirmed to Danish magazine, Her&Nu that the couple travelled abroad with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

At the Deer Park opening, Mary radiated joy as she released a deer and engaged with young admirers.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Queen Mary of Denmark interacts with the crowds as she steps out solo

Earlier in the week, she complemented her fashionable look with a wide-brimmed hat and blue leather gloves, further accentuating her style with heeled tawny leather boots.

The queen chose a glamorous makeup palette featuring smoky eyeshadow and pink gloss, wearing her brunette hair in a flowing, curly blow-dry.

The queen's visit was marked by both celebration and somber moments. She was in high spirits as she delivered a speech at the event and honored guards with medals for their dedication.

Yet, the day was also shadowed by the recent loss of a Home Guard soldier who succumbed to cardiac arrest while on duty the night before her visit.

© Getty Queen Mary inspecting the guards during the event

Speaking at the podium, Queen Mary addressed the military personnel, expressing her condolences and paying tribute to the soldier's service.

"For 75 years, the Home Guard has created security and safety for the Danes. It is a day we want to celebrate, but before I go any further, I would also like to express my deepest sympathies to those bereaved by last night's tragic death," she solemnly stated.