Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she steps out solo in Copenhagen
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she steps out solo in Copenhagen

Queen Mary resumed her royal duties following a private holiday with King Frederik and their four children

2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she steps out solo in Copenhagen
Faye James
Senior Editor
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark showcased her impeccable style as she stood alongside Denmark's Environment Minister, Magnus Heunicke, to inaugurate a Deer Park in Copenhagen. 

The Australian-born royal, who is 52 years old, embodied country elegance in her attire, featuring a grey patterned jumper, a black Seeland Cottage Quilt Lady Waistcoat, and a gracefully styled floppy hat. 

Mary, a former public relations executive, enhanced her sophisticated ensemble with a glamorous makeup look, emphasizing her eyes with thick eyeliner and mascara, all set against a radiant base of golden foundation.

This event in Naerum takes on a special significance following a private holiday with King Frederik

Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she opens deer park in Copenhagen© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Queen Mary of Denmark looks incredibly elegant as she opens deer park in Copenhagen

It's not known where exactly Frederik and Mary spent their Easter break but a palace spokesperson confirmed to Danish magazine, Her&Nu that the couple travelled abroad with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

At the Deer Park opening, Mary radiated joy as she released a deer and engaged with young admirers. 

Queen Mary of Denmark interacts with the crowds as she steps out solo© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Queen Mary of Denmark interacts with the crowds as she steps out solo

Earlier in the week, she complemented her fashionable look with a wide-brimmed hat and blue leather gloves, further accentuating her style with heeled tawny leather boots. 

The queen chose a glamorous makeup palette featuring smoky eyeshadow and pink gloss, wearing her brunette hair in a flowing, curly blow-dry.

Queen Mary of Denmark: Everything to know

The queen's visit was marked by both celebration and somber moments. She was in high spirits as she delivered a speech at the event and honored guards with medals for their dedication. 

Yet, the day was also shadowed by the recent loss of a Home Guard soldier who succumbed to cardiac arrest while on duty the night before her visit. 

Queen Mary with Home Guard soldiers© Getty
Queen Mary inspecting the guards during the event

Speaking at the podium, Queen Mary addressed the military personnel, expressing her condolences and paying tribute to the soldier's service.

"For 75 years, the Home Guard has created security and safety for the Danes. It is a day we want to celebrate, but before I go any further, I would also like to express my deepest sympathies to those bereaved by last night's tragic death," she solemnly stated.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

More Royalty

See more