Meghan Markle's denim shirt dress is FINALLY back in stock - but hurry

We've said it before, and we will say it again - when royals wear the high street, it really makes us happy. The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of J.Crew; the US label which yes, is more luxurious than it is cheap, but nevertheless, is still a high street store. Meghan delighted onlookers at the start of September when she was spotted at the US Open, watching her pal Serena Williams play in the ladies final. Rocking true spectator style, she stepped out in a lovely denim shirt dress by the brand, which cost £132. Predictably, it sold out in every single size within hours of her wearing it. What's more, it went on eBay for more than double the price. Eek! Well don't worry, as J. Crew has re-released the dress, and all sizes are currently available. But for how long for is anyone's guess…

This isn't the first time Meghan has caused an item from the label to sellout. One of our favourite J.Crew pieces Prince Harry's wife has worn is her navy blue coat with white piping and large lapels she wore for an appearance in Birmingham with Harry back in March 2018.

You guessed it, it sold out immediately, and the demand for it was so high that the brand re-stocked it months later. And let's not forget, the mother-of-one packed J.Crew in her case during a royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018.

Not only did she wear a pair of their skinny jeans, but she also rocked a green khaki jacket by the brand, later wearing it on a casual outing in Morocco a few months later in February.

