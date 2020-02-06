We loved the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit she sported on Tuesday! The stunning royal kept out the cold weather in Wales, rocking a cosy Zara knitted red dress, black boots, a tailored navy Hobbs coat, and Prince Wiliam's wife added the most stunning, Valentine's Day inspired scarf which came from Beulah London - a label loved by Kate but also fellow royals Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The soft pink and red heart printed scarf was so pretty, and cost £120. If this is a little out of your price-range, why not try this amazing Phase Eight version? It has the same pink and red hearts but will set you back just £19. Result!

During the outing, the royal wore her stunning brunette mane of hair in a half-up, half-down style and her makeup was fresh and on point.

Heart print scarf, £120, Beulah London

Keeping in with the V-Day theme, the mother-of-three also carried a red bag which is known as the 'Small Darley' by Mulberry. It featured the brand's signature postman's lock and can also be transformed into a clutch with a removable chain strap.

Get the look! £19, Phase Eight

It went down to £446 in the brand's sale last year and is sadly no longer available, although there are plenty of red bags on the site that look very similar.

The Fashion Bug Blog X Soru Valentine's Love Heart Earrings, £165, Soru

Some of Kate's favourite labels have had a Valentine's Day makeover - including Soru - the Duchess's go-to jewellery brand. As part of their collaboration with Laura Willis of The Fashion Bug Blog, these limited edition Love Heart earrings are ideal for the most romantic date of the whole year. They have red heart gemstones, set within mini pearls and pink crystals. Stunning right? Kate last wore the brand's Ruby earrings in January, so maybe these beauties could be next on her list...

