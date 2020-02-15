Kate Middleton wows in her favourite Sézane jumper on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast

On Friday, it was announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had appeared as a guest on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, and looked relaxed in a Sézane jumper we’ve seen her in before. The duchess paired the cream ‘Tulio’ knit for the second time - the first was in late-January at the London Early Years Foundation nursery and pre-school in Stockwell Gardens. Back then she styled it with black skinny jeans, ankle boots and a teal jacket, but for the podcast recording she wore it more casually, going without a jacket and wearing her hair in loose waves.

Kate spoke with podcast host Giovanna about parenthood and her new survey, ‘5 Big Questions on the Under Fives’, and admitted that she aims to spend as much time as possible outside with her family. She told the host: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this’. And actually, it’s so simple.”

