Kate Middleton's gorgeous new leaf earrings are more affordable than you might think They are new to Kate's jewellery collection

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous for her surprise trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and as ever, fans fell in love with her outfits - which combined her love of the British high street and classic heritage brands. And while royal watchers rushed to buy her chic John Lewis cashmere jumper, which has since sold out, Kate in fact debuted another gorgeous item – a pretty new pair of Catherine Zoraida earrings, featuring a leafy fern design. How beautiful?

Kate has added another pair of Zoraida earrings to her collection

Kate has been a long-time fan of London label Zoraida, wearing the delicate gold jewellery on a number of occasions. It even appeared that she had recommended the brand to sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, since Meghan stepped out wearing a sweet pair of the designer's swallow stud earrings in January.

As for her new pieces, Kate has opted for the 'Gold Fern Drop Earrings', which are listed for £165 on the brand's website, proudly stating in the description: "As seen on HRH The Duchess of Cambridge." The pretty drop earrings are made in 18ct gold-plated silver, which looked beautiful against the Duchess' perfectly-balayaged waves.

Kate has clearly been adding to her jewellery collection recently, since she also debuted a stunning Van Cleef & Arpels set at the 2020 BAFTA awards, matching perfectly with her recycled Alexander McQueen gown. Coming in at £5,400 for the earrings and £7,850 for the six-charm necklace, the royal's daytime accessory choices are certainly a little more affordable!

Wearing luxury Van Cleef & Arpels at the BAFTAs

Like her clothing choices, Duchess Kate is fond of mixing up her jewels with a number of labels and brands. It was recently revealed that fans can now even buy her incredible diamond eternity band, bought for her by Prince William from London designer Annoushka. And, unlike her iconic sapphire engagement ring, it isn’t completely priceless - you can actually get the exact same ring yourself from the brand's website for £1,200. Who wouldn't want to own a piece of Kate's royal jewellery collection?

