As a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge has an impressive jewellery collection at her disposal. As she stepped out for an evening at the theatre on Tuesday with Prince William, Kate showcased a dazzling pair of earrings loaned to her by her husband's grandmother, the Queen. Kate stole the show in a black Eponine dress, which she teamed with sparkling Jimmy Choo shoes. And she picked the perfect accessory to complete her glamorous look. The earrings have long been a favourite of the Duchess. Featuring three strands of smaller diamonds in a chandelier style, they also include a large pearl-style diamond and a diamond arc. At the bottom, they feature a fringe of three additional strands of round and baguette diamonds.

Kate wore a statement pair of diamond earrings loaned to her by the Queen

It's by no means the first time Kate has worn the earrings. The mother-of-three first showcased them in July 2011 at the BAFTA Gala in LA. Other outings include the 2015 Chinese state banquet, a 2017 Paris Reception, the 2017 Royal Variety Performance and the 2018 Tusk Trust Awards.

William and Kate arrive for a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen

The Duchess, 38, frequently wears items loaned to her by the monarch; most famously she wore the spectacular Cartier Halo Tiara on her April 2011 wedding day to Prince William. That same tiara was presented to the Queen on her 18th birthday when she was still Princess Elizabeth. Kate has also been seen on a number of occasions wearing the Queen's large teardrop earrings, which feature a line of four diamonds framed by a cluster of round diamonds. It is believed the Queen first wore them at the State Opening of Parliament in 2012. Kate, meanwhile, was recently spotted wearing them with an emerald green £1,000 Emilia Wickstead dress for the NATO reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess wore the Queen's Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day

Kate and William were in high spirits during their glamorous date night at the theatre as they watched a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen in London's West End. The show was held in aid of the couple's Royal Foundation, for which mental health is a key focus. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.