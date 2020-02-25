Queen Maxima has fun on the slopes during family ski holiday in Austria The Dutch royal family are on their annual holiday in Lech

The Dutch royal family were in good spirits as they took part in a photocall during their annual skiing trip in Lech, Austria on Tuesday. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands beamed for the cameras as they posed for a series of pictures against the snowy backdrop of the mountains with their three daughters, Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12.

The family-of-five were wrapped up in skiwear, with Maxima wearing a burgundy striped suit and a black gilet, while her husband donned a familiar white puffer coat. There were giggles at one point as Willem-Alexander helped his wife scrape snow from her boots, after the winter photoshoot.

The Dutch royal family in Lech

The royal couple were also joined by the king's mother, Princess Beatrix, his brother Prince Constantijn and wife Princess Laurentien. The couple's three children, Countess Eloise, 17, Count Claus-Casimir, 15, and Countess Leonore, 13, posed alongside their cousins on the slopes.

King Willem-Alexander helps Queen Maxima with her skis

Princess Beatrix, 82, who wore a dark ski suit and a bright blue scarf, was surrounded by her grandchildren for one sweet snap. The former queen abdicated in 2013, in favour of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. Her husband Prince Claus passed away in October 2002 from Parkinson's disease and heart failure.

Princess Beatrix with her grandchildren

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima paid a state visit to the UK in 2018, where they were hosted by the Queen. They also joined the British royals at the Garter service in Windsor last summer, where the king was invested as Knight of the Garter, and the couple were guests at Royal Ascot.

The traditional winter photocall is one of two each year the Dutch royal family participates in; the other takes place in the summer months. Lech is also one of the British royal family's favourite places for skiing, with Princess Diana taking her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to the resort during their childhood.

