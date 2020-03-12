Zara and Mike Tindall are the ultimate stylish royal couple as they cuddle up at Cheltenham Festival The pair arrived at the racing hand in hand

Zara and Mike Tindall are enjoying a busy week at the Cheltenham Festival, looking ultra-smart as they arrived together on Thursday. Zara, who has been wowing with her outfits since day one of the event, dressed in head-to-toe blue with a pretty floral hat - while Mike also made a statement in a long tweed jacket and red tie. The couple happily posed for the cameras, and arrived at the festival holding hands. How lovely!

Zara and Mike looked lovely as they arrived for day three of Cheltenham Festival

Zara has enlisted stylist Annie Miall to help her with her racing looks - who also dressed Autumn Phillips for day one of the festival. For Thursday's outfit, the royal wore a beautifully tailored Pip Howeson coat, worth an incredible £1800. Beneath, she wore a more affordable dress by Iris & Ink - while Zara's floral embellished hat was made by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery.

MORE: Kate Middleton's Marks & Spencer trainers are finally back in stock

Loading the player...



WATCH: Zara's racing fashion looks

The mum-of-two's chic top-handle handbag is the Mini Bruton Day Bag from William & Son, worth £1350. The brand is the proud holder of a royal warrant, and states on its website: "William & Son have a particular and definitively British take on the finest things in life. Founded in 1999 by William Asprey, a seventh generation member of the Asprey family, the company has grown to become Mayfair’s go-to luxury destination for Town & Country living. From the finest jewellery and timepieces, leather goods and homeware we also produce impeccable attire and accessories for the field."

Zara wore a houndstooth coat on Wednesday

No doubt royal fashion fans have been loving seeing Zara's country-chic outfits for each day of the festival. On Wednesday, she chose a statement houndstooth coat from Laura Green London with a beautiful burgundy hat, while Tuesday's look was another navy ensemble - this time a chic military coat and feathered headpiece.

MORE: Meghan Markle sends a sweet message with her final UK fashion choice

We've been feeling pretty envious of Zara's arm candy, too - particularly the Aspinal of London mock-croc Mayfair bag she carried on Wednesday, coming in at a cool £625. It's very similar to one the Duchess of Cambridge is fond of, too!