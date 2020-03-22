The Duchess of Sussex caused quite a stir during her whirlwind return to the UK in March, where she debuted a number of beautiful outfits for her final engagements before stepping back as a senior royal. During her trip, Meghan made several unexpected visits, delighting fans by delivering even more fashion inspiration than anticipated. But it was her surprise visit to Church with Prince Harry and the Queen that was particularly memorable thanks to her beautiful accessories!

Daphne circle earrings, £130, V by Laura Vann @ John Lewis

BUY NOW

As she as picturing pulling up to The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, the brunette beauty could be seen smiling for the cameras and wearing a chic monochrome ensemble. As well as a black dress with a white panel around the neckline and a matching black fascinator, she wore her dark hair tucked behind her ears which showed off her gorgeous drop earrings. Offsetting her plain ensemble, Meghan's circular earrings were made from 18-carat gold and came from Birmingham-based brand V by Laura Vann.

MORE: Meghan Markle's gorgeous Topshop blouse has gone on sale for just £26

Meghan paired her black and white ensemble with green and gold earrings

With a faux emerald stone surrounded by small cubic zirconia crystals, the earrings have a retail price of £130, which is much more affordable than if they were made with diamonds. Royal fans clearly loved the cocktail jewellery so much that they sold out shortly after Meghan wore them, unsurprisingly! On the V by Laura Vann website, it states the Daphne drop earrings are out of stock but are available for pre-order, but if you can't wait any longer to get your hands on them then John Lewis has them in stock. We may not be able to head to the physical shops to peruse clothes and jewellery, but there's no reason we can't do a spot of online shopping during the self-isolation period!

Meghan ensured she championed British stores during her return to the UK. Not only was she seen in a figure-hugging blue dress from Victoria Beckham and a white puff-sleeve blouse from Topshop, but she also turned to London-based jewellery designer Sophie Lis for another gorgeous accessory. For a surprise appearance at the National Theatre she paired her white ensemble with a delicate gold necklace, named the Love Pendant. The Sophie Lis design was engraved with the French words 'Qu'hier and Que Demain', which loosely translates to: 'Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow.' It's official, we need her jewellery box.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's gold hoop earrings are much more affordable than you think

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.