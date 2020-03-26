The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of chic French brand Sézane, having stepped out in a number of elegant pieces from the brand – and one of the most affordable was her waist-cinching 'Artemis' belt, worn with her spotty Susannah dress during the final day of her royal visit to Ireland in February. Unsurprisingly it sold out quickly – but thankfully, more have been made available on the brand's website. Hooray!

Kate wore her Sézane belt during her visit to Ireland

Sézane's sustainability principles mean that it doesn't mass produce items, so we bet there aren't many of Kate's belts to go around – and there's already only one size left in stock. The classic accessory costs £65 and is made in luxurious leather with a gold textured buckle; we can't wait to see the Duchess wear it again!

Kate has been championing lots of high-street brands with her outfits recently, stepping out in Marks & Spencer for a special visit to a NHS call centre earlier in March. Choosing something elegant and classic for the important engagement, her chic pink trouser suit was ideal, finished off with a pair of pretty hoop earrings from Missoma – a brand that's also loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Artemis belt, £65, Sézane

Mum-of-three Kate clearly loves affordable accessories, as she owns a number of bargain jewellery pieces – as well as her incredible collection of diamonds, of course. During her trip to Ireland, she debuted two new pairs of earrings - one from Accessorize and one from H&M – and another of her favourites are the 'Polly Petal' drop earrings from Accessorize, £8, which regularly come back into stock and sell-out again.

