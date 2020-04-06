How gorgeous does Zara Tindall look when she's relaxing at home? While fans are used to seeing the royal dressed up to the nines for the Cheltenham races and even embracing a laid back beauty look during sporting events, they have been intrigued about what she likes to wear behind closed doors. And now we know!

WATCH: Zara Tindall praises the Queen after her address to the nation

As she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter looked comfortable in a white jumper with grey striped lining in the hood. She finished off her casual home ensemble by wearing her short blonde hair sleek and straight and adding a light layer of makeup that accentuated her natural beauty, including glowing skin and long dark lashes. Gorgeous!

During the conversation, Zara said she was lucky to be self-isolating at her Gloucestershire home with her husband Mike Tindall and their two young daughters Mia and Lena amid the coronavirus lockdown. "We're very lucky," said the 38-year-old, who is raising awareness of the Equestrian Relief NHS fundraisers. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city." However, Zara confessed being holed up at home isn't easy for anyone. "I think its hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do. You know getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is part of our staying active and staying fit." Perhaps this is one of her go-to outfits as she spends time with her horses on the farm.

Zara got glammed up for the Cheltenham Festival in March

Just last month, Zara and Mike were pictured at the Cheltenham Festival where they looked elegant as ever. Throughout the week, Zara stepped out in a number of gorgeous outfits, including a chic military coat from Guinea London and a pretty feathered headband, as well as a berry-coloured coat by Claire Mischevani and a matching box-hat from Sarah Cant Millinery. Perhaps most memorable, however, was her statement houndstooth coat from Laura Green London which she paired with burgundy accessories. While her lockdown fashion may be notably more laid back than her outfits at public appearances, she still looked TV-ready if you ask us!

