Zara Tindall steals the show in statement floral hat at Cheltenham Festival The royal arrived for the festival alongside husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall looked as chic as ever on Friday as she and husband Mike Tindall arrived hand-in-hand at Cheltenham Festival. The royal couple made a sophisticated pair, with Mike looking dapper in a dress coat and purple tie to match his wife’s tailored coat and fabulous floral hat.

The Queen’s eldest granddaughter wore the berry-coloured coat by Claire Mischevani over a burgundy dress from Rails at Trilogy Stores. She finished the look with a box-hat in purple topped with a stunning flower from Sarah Cant Millinery, and added shoes from high street brand Carvela and a bag from Aspinal. The result was the perfect event look, and we think she looks stunning!

Her dress, shoes and bag are available to buy online, if you fancy stealing the royal’s style:

Hana dress, £250, Trilogy

Kareless shoes, £59, Carvela @ Kurt Geiger

Soho bag, £250, Aspinal of London

Also in attendance was Zara’s mother Princess Anne, who wore a metallic green printed coat and hat as she watched the action from a box with Zara on Gold Cup day.

Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn were also in attendance again on Friday, after arriving together at the racecourse on Monday. The pair announced their separation after nearly 12 years of marriage last month, but they will continue to live on their Gloucestershire estate to bring up their daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Zara was announced as racecourse director earlier this year, and has enlisted stylist Annie Miall to help her with her racing looks - who has also dressed Autumn Phillips for the festival. For Thursday's outfit, Zara wore a beautifully tailored Pip Howeson coat, worth an incredible £1800. Beneath, she wore a more affordable dress by Iris & Ink.

Just gorgeous!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.