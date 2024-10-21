Zara Tindall just wore the most stylish jumpsuit to celebrate husband Mike's birthday

Zara Tindall has been in Spain for the past few days at INEOS Britannia, leaving the rain and cold behind that we've been experiencing back in blighty. The daughter of Princess Anne was interviewed by presenter Georgia Thompson, which was shared on Instagram. The video was captioned: "Zara and Birthday Boy Mike Tindall, the fastest man on land Andy Green, Lead test & validation engineer Will Bakewell and Guv chat to Georgie ahead of racing on RD5."

The couple were at the event to celebrate Mike's 46th birthday and Zara looked stunning in a beautiful jumpsuit by ME+EM. The mother-of-three donned the cotton style, in a gorgeous cream shade. Costing £275, the stylish number is the ideal getup for off-duty dressing.The ecru outfit came with a tie belt and roomy pockets for a functional and flattering finish.

ME+EM Cotton Herringbone Utility Jumpsuit

Zara added trainers, delicate gold jewellery and a lovely bag by Aspinal London. Perfection!

Mike's birthday

Zara's trip coinciding with Mike's special day was a great shout!

The former England rugby superstar shared a lovely video of his trip on social media, which featured some seriously fun memories.

WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall – a royal power couple

He wrote: "What a birthday weekend!! Thanks to @georgieainslie @benainslie for having us along with the whole team @ineosbritannia ! Gutted not to see the comebacks of comebacks but an incredible experience non the less. Barcelona rocked it also!!! @johnabassadone was simply the best host and @iainbalshaw brought the laughs!!."

Royals love ME+EM

Zara isn't the only royal to love British brand ME+EM. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are all big fans.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore her ME+EM dress during a special meeting with young cancer patient Mila Sneddon

In 2021, Prince William's wife Kate really put the label on the map. Memorably, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

The eye-catching number was an instant success, flying into all of the virtual shopping baskets.