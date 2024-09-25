Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall rocks sheer top and low-slung flares at fashion party
zara tindall smiling with camel coloured top © Dave Benett

Zara Tindall, 22, pictured in sheer top and flares at fashion party

Princess Anne's daughter Zara is a fashion queen in chic throwback photo

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, 43, is at home in her sportswear for equestrian events and also knows how to dress up to the nines for all-important royal occasions, but did you know she had a striking noughties FROW era?

In this long-forgotten snap, Princess Anne's only daughter was pictured at a fashion party rocking a sultry sheer black top and form-fitting nude-coloured trousers.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall: A power couple

The royal's signature blonde bob was straight and sleek while her makeup was bronzed and glowing for her appearance at the Renaissance Collection Fashion Show by Louis Mariette.

She stood chatting casually while holding a camel-hued jacket which matched her trousers, and earlier in the evening she was seen with the jacket on, showing off her coordinating micro bag and pointed heels.

zara tindall with friend at party© Dave Benett
The royal rocked a bold fashion look

The archives of Zara's outfits are equally as enthralling, and they include a stylish knee-high boot and skirt combo she chose to sport on one of her first date nights with now-husband Mike Tindall and a plunging Grecian gown in pastel shade also worn during her early courtship.

Zara tindall in all brown leather look outfit© Dave Benett
The royal posed for the cameras

Then, while attending the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2004, Zara stepped out in a Barbie pink rugby-style T-shirt and a very short denim mini skirt for her day out alongside her cousin Prince Harry.

Zara isn't the only one who has been experimental with her fashion in her younger years, as her own mother Princess Anne has been caught on camera in some very fashion-forward looks. From bold patterns to brave silhouettes, the Princess Royal was not afraid to test the boundaries of style when out and about.

princess anne 70s mini dress
Check out Princess Anne in florals

Plus, see what Anne looks like without her signature beehive haircut, when she was almost unrecognisable with longer hair during a Wimbledon appearance.

Kate Middleton in brown hat and white shirt at Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing © Getty
Princess Kate, then Kate Middleton, was a noughties dream in her sweater vest, low-slung jeans, cowboy hat and heart-shaped necklace

Other royals with jaw-dropping throwbacks include Princess Kate and her cowgirl style and Meghan Markle and her collection of incredible bodycon dresses.  

