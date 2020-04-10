The Duchess of Cambridge regularly steps out in gorgeous dresses that send royal fans into a frenzy, especially when they're affordable. That's exactly what she did back in October 2019, when she welcomed Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace wearing a pretty brown and black midi frock - and the L.K.Bennett design is now discounted in the sale.

The jazzy midi dress sold out almost immediately after Kate was spotted wearing it

Kate looked gorgeous as she greeted the guests in the vintage 1930s style printed dress by L.K.Bennett, which is made of silk and was originally priced at £395. With long sleeves, luxurious material and a floaty skirt, we think it is the perfect transitional dress to get you through the seasons - while the Duchess paired it with black heels and Asprey’s Oak Leaf hoop earrings for a stylish autumnal look, it would also be a great addition to your spring wardrobe. But like much of Kate's clothing, the 'Gabrielle' dress flew off the shelves almost immediately after she was spotted wearing it.

Luckily, Very has it in stock, and if you weren't tempted to buy the flattering midi before, then you will be now it has been reduced to just £217. But be warned, the 'Kate effect' is still in full force so we predict it won't be around for long, especially with its lower price tag - one size has already sold out.

Printed midi dress, was £395 now £217, L.K.Bennett @ Very

High-street store L.K.Bennett has long been one of Kate's go-to brands, from pretty summer dresses to bold winter jackets - not to mention the nude heels that she religiously wore during her first few years as a royal! Her other favourite items from the British brand include the green polka dot 'Mortimer' dress, which unsurprisingly sold out after Kate wore it to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in December 2018, and her 'Marissa' black suede ankle boots, which were quickly snapped up off the shelves after she stepped out in them in February 2019. We're seeing a trend here, so it's time to get shopping while we can!

