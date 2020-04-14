Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden displayed another bold look this weekend as she filmed a special segment for Easter from her Stockholm residence – and it's very similar to the colour we've seen on the Duchess of Cambridge recently. Victoria chose a mustard long-sleeve dress by Swedish label Rodebjer for the broadcast, accessorising with a pair of chunky gold hooped earrings and a dainty evil eye necklace.

Last week we saw the Duchess of Cambridge surprise children at a Lancashire school over a video call with her husband Prince William from their Norfolk home. Kate wore a mustard puff-sleeve sweater from high street favourite Zara (which is sadly no longer available to buy), with a pair of blue jeans.

It's not the first time we've seen Crown Princess Victoria in her yellow frock – she debuted the dress at an event for World Water Week in Stockholm in August 2019. Luckily if you're a fan of her outfit, the Rodebjer 'Roma' dress is still available to buy from the website and is now £170, down from £435, in the sale.

Mustard dress, £170, Rodebjer

Victoria and Kate have similar tastes when it comes to style and the Swedish heir to the throne recently wore a dusty pink blazer for a digital seminar, which resembled the Duchess of Cambridge's recent Marks & Spencer suit.

Victoria wearing the Rodebjer dress in August 2019

The royal ladies met in January 2018 when the Cambridges visited Sweden on an official tour. Kate was pregnant with the couple's third child, Prince Louis, at the time. There were plenty of iconic outfits from the visit, including Kate's blue velvet dress and a yellow floral number, both by Erdem, and her red houndstooth Catherine Walker coat.

