You can now get a £30 dupe of Meghan Markle's aquamarine ring from Princess Diana's collection It's an Etsy bargain...

Meghan fashion fans, get excited – this might just be the ultimate Duchess dupe! You can now buy a £25 version of the Duchess of Sussex's aquamarine cocktail ring, as given to her by Prince Harry for their royal wedding reception. Of course, the real deal is one of Princess Diana's most memorable items of jewellery, made by Asprey and worth thousands – so this uncanny version is quite the steal. You can snap it up on Etsy from the team behind fashion blog Meghan's Mirror, and the piece is getting rave reviews from fans.

Meghan's gorgeous cocktail ring once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

The ring is made using a simulated aquamarine stone, and features the same design with three crystals either side and a sturdy silver band. Of course, the original piece features a 13-carat aquamarine and diamonds, finished in 14kt white gold, but the dupe certainly gives the look for less. It's still available in all sizes and is made to order, which we reckon is pretty impressive.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing frothy fairytale gowns - Meghan, Kate and more

Aqumarine ring, £32.04, Etsy

Fans have been leaving five-star reviews of the ring, which is sold as part of a range of other Markle-esque items including her royal wedding tiara and her favourite 'mummy' necklace. "It's absolutely beautiful, very pleased with my purchase! Thank you so much," one happy shopper wrote, while another adds: "Pretty, picture doesn't do it justice, it's much nicer than the picture!" We are sold.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Duchess Meghan's jewellery collection

If you're more a fan of Meghan's wardrobe choices than her jewellery collection, there are plenty of other dupes on the British high street, we're glad to report. We recently spotted an incredible dupe of her fan-favourite Roland Mouret dress at Monsoon - the asymmetric hem frock is remarkably similar, and costs just £55. We'll be kitted out in all of Meghan's faves in no time…

MORE: These Meghan Markle-inspired snowstorm earrings are back in stock on Etsy

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.