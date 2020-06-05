The Duchess of Sussex sent a powerful message to the students at her former school – and the world – on Thursday. Appearing in a video message to address the graduating class at Immaculate Heart High School, she spoke of the Black Lives Matter movement and her hope for change. We've come to know and love Meghan for her thoughtful style choices, and her latest appearance was no different – the Duchess chose a simple, chic look of a top and cardigan, and accessorised with a meaningful new piece of jewellery from Monica Vinader.

We can confirm that Meghan wore the British brand's 'Linear Friendship Bracelet' in rose gold, £125, which could have been chosen to represent solidarity and togetherness. The royal often adds meaningful jewellery to her outfits, and has done so for a number of appearances during the coronavirus lockdown.

In April, she wore the Edge of Ember 'Visionary Charm Necklace', which features an ancient evil eye symbol that is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes".

Linear Friendship Bracelet, £125, Monica Vinader

For Thursday's appearance, Meghan also chose to wear her treasured Taurus necklace from Suetables, which sweetly represents her son Archie's star sign. It looks like she also wore her luxurious bangle from Cartier – the 'Love' bracelet is a classic piece that Meghan has had in her collection for years.

The former actress loves to wear friendship bracelets, and was also wearing some beaded jewellery during her adorable Instagram video to mark Archie's birthday in May. And remember when Meghan and Harry sent the rumour mill swirling by wearing matching bracelets while they were not-so-secretly dating back in 2016?

Wearing a stack of beaded bracelets in her sweet video with Archie

In fact, the Duchess' loyal hairdresser George Northwood gave an insight into how much thought Meghan puts into her wardrobe during a recent interview, telling The Telegraph: "I always remember, wherever we went, she would always try to hero small businesses and local jewellery designers. When we were in Australia she would pull out such thoughtful things when we were getting ready, like earrings by a little New Zealand jewellery designer."

