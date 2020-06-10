Kate Middleton's favourite casual jackets are 50% off in the John Lewis sale Style alert! Snap up a Duchess Kate-approved jacket from Barbour before they sell out

As any Kate Middleton style fan knows, when it's time for the Duchess of Cambridge to go casual she definitely has her favourites. Duchess Kate might switch up her shoes (we can almost hear her says, “Which trainers shall I wear today – my Superga or New Balance?”), but when it comes to outerwear, she has a tendency to always reach for one of her trusty jackets from British brand Barbour.

Kate Middleton style: The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of Barbour jackets for her more casual royal engagements

The Duchess has worn Barbour jackets to a host of her more laid-back royal engagements, whether to meet with Scouts, visit the countryside or even play football. And she also has various models in her closet, from quilted jackets to utilitarian pocketed styles.

And unlike Kate’s more unattainable pieces – we’re looking at you, Lovers' Knot tiara! – Barbour jackets are not just practical and a classic, they’re also ON SALE!

John Lewis is having a massive clearance right now, and in addition to chic homeware, you can also snap up a Barbour jacket just like Duchess Kate's. The royally-approved coats are 50 percent off in the sale – and here are some of the looks that truly say Cambridge casual...

Barbour Shorewood Quilted Jacket in Navy, £79.50, John Lewis

Barbour Cormorant Quilted Jacket, more colours available, £84.50, John Lewis

Barbour Cormorant Waxed Jacket, more colours available, £114.50, John Lewis

Barbour International Baton Waxed Cotton Jacket, £124.50, John Lewis

Adding a Barbour jacket to your closet is everything you need to ace Kate Middleton style!

