Crown Princess Victoria just wore a bargain H&M gown in her stunning royal portraits – and you can still buy it A royal gown from the high street…

Royal ladies are known for choosing stunning designer gowns for special occasions, but Crown Princess Victoria wowed us all on Monday when she released some beautiful official portraits with husband Prince Daniel to mark the couple's tenth wedding anniversary. The incredible shots show Victoria posing in a number of frothy tulle gowns at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion – and you would never guess that one of her fashion choices was from high street label H&M!

Crown Princess Victoria chose a stunning gown from H&M

The Swedish Princess often supports the homegrown fashion brand, and has worn H&M to a number of formal events over the years. Her latest pick is the 'Tulle ball dress' from the company's Conscious Collection, which appears to have been altered slightly to cover her shoulders. Excitingly, the dress is still available to buy – you can get the royal look for £229.99!

Tulle ball dress, £229.99, H&M

We would love to see Victoria wear her high street ballgown again soon – perhaps a state banquet? It certainly goes perfectly with her diamond tiara and sash.

And we wouldn't be surprised if the royal has shopped some of the brand's other Princess-worthy dresses, either – this 'Sequinned tulle dress' is giving us major Needle and Thread vibes, and we could totally see Victoria wearing it to a summer event!

Sequined tulle dress, £59.99, H&M

Back in November 2019, the Crown Princess attended the opening of musical & Juliet, choosing another of her favourite H&M frocks for the occasion. She rocked the 'Ankle Length Ball Dress' from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration, teamed with a fluffy black jacket to keep the cold at bay.

The royal also chose an Elie Saab gown for the portraits

It doesn't stop there - Victoria has a number of other H&M beauties stored away in her closet, from her white gown from the 2014 Conscious Collection to the incredible gown she wore to her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding in June 2015. Talk about championing the high street!

