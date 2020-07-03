Princess Anne wore the most beautiful choker necklace for her surprise latest appearance The Princess Royal looked elegant as always

Princess Anne has pleasantly surprised us with a new virtual appearance, and as usual she chose an elegant and classic outfit for the occasion. Speaking from her home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, the royal looked lovely in a neutral ensemble, which she teamed with an elegant pearl choker necklace and pretty drop earrings to match. The subtle jewels were the perfect choice for the video clip, which saw her take part in Save the Children's 'Save With Stories' initiative by reading 'Thomas and the Royal Engine'.

WATCH: Princess Anne takes part in Save the Children's Save With Stories initiative

Of course, Anne's niece-in-law the Duchess of Sussex has also previously taken part in the campaign by reading a sweet book to son Archie, so no doubt royal fans were thrilled to see the Princess Royal follow in her footsteps. Anne became patron of Save the Children in 2017 after serving as President since 1970.

Pearl jewellery has been a staple accessory for royal women for years, and no doubt they are among Anne's favourite pieces. Meghan, Kate, Camilla and the Queen are all fond of pearls and also own a number of stunning items.

Princess Anne wore pearl jewellery and her Save The Children pin

The Princess also sweetly pinned her Save the Children brooch to her outfit, which appeared to be made in silver. She added a beautiful berry-toned lipstick to her look, too.

She said: "It has been my pleasure to read this book to you today, one I enjoyed when I was young."

Princess Anne is fond of choker style necklaces

Anne also gave royal watchers a glimpse at her home in the short clip, showing a lime green curtain behind her and some floral furniture. Proudly on display, too, is a sweet photograph of the Princess and her older brother Prince Charles.

The Queen's only daughter lives on the Gatcombe Park estate with her husband Timonthy Lawrence. Elsewhere on the grounds, Zara and Mike Tindall have their own home, as well as Peter and Autumn Phillips – who are believed to now live in separate properties following their split.