Queen Letizia's magical white dress will take your breath away The Spanish royal looked beautiful

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain have arrived in Menorca, where they will enjoy a summer getaway.

Letizia was an absolute vision as she waved at well-wishers on the island, and we couldn't take our eyes off of her ethereal white dress.

Featuring a cinched waist which flowed out into floaty midi dress, the Spanish royal's frock was also adorned with floral embroidery.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's chic summer style

But most beautiful of all were the piece's delicate, ruffled sleeves, which were straight out of a fairytale.

While Letizia's Uterque dress boats a rather steep £150 price tag, we've found an almost identical ASOS match, which will only set you back £35.

Letizia looked stunning

The brand's 'Shell Broderie Button Sundress' in white looks exactly like Letizia's, but is only a fraction of the price.

With a pretty sweetheart neck, frilled sleeves and a loose, floaty silhouette, just looking at ASOS's frock makes us want to book a one way ticket to the island of Menorca.

Shell Broderie Button Sundress, £35, ASOS

It isn't the first time Queen Letizia has stepped out in a show-stopping look this month.

Braving the summer sun in Palma de Mallorca on Monday, the stylish 47-year-old opted for a plunging red dress from Spanish designer, Adolfo Dominguez.

The doting mum chose the gorgeous look for a special visit to the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum, and was once again joined by her husband King Felipe and their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Keeping cool in her sleeveless style, the mum-of-two's textured midi featured a plunging V-neck, removable belt and signature buckle.

Letizia paired her ravishing red dress with brown espadrille wedges and a bohemian bag.

As for her hair, the monarch sported a bouncy blow-dry, which she coordinated with a sun-kissed makeup look. Flawless.

