Sarah Ferguson stuns in beautiful red dress for important cause The royal looked gorgeous

Sarah, Duchess of York looked sensational on Tuesday night when she attended the British Heart Foundation's virtual Heart Hero Awards.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals stunning flower wall effect at home

Taking to Instagram ahead of the ceremony, the mother-of-two posted a photo of her gorgeous get-up, and her fitted red gown is sure to turn heads, albeit virtually.

Alongside the snap, Sarah wrote: "I’m honoured to be presenting an award @the_bhf Heart Hero Awards tonight. The special event is in celebration of some brilliant and inspirational heart heroes. It’s set to be an evening to remember."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson thanks fans for all their sweet birthday messages

The ceremony was hosted by Vernon Kay on YouTube, and seeks to showcase the amazing people who have shown courage, resilience, compassion and bravery in the fight against Heart and Circulatory Diseases.

RELATED: 15 times royal ladies looked chic in Chanel

The Duchess looked gorgeous!

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson is gorgeous in Gucci as she makes surprise new appearance

Nominees included children with life-threatening illnesses, phenomenal fundraisers, extraordinary medical professionals and ordinary people who have done extraordinary things to save the lives of strangers or those they love.

It's not the first time Sarah has attended the awards

Speaking about her role at this year's ceremony, where she presented an award to 104-year-old super fundraiser Joan Willet, the Duchess said: “It has been an honour to be a part of the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards again this year and to be able to celebrate so many dedicated and inspiring individuals and to hear their stories.

"My highlight of the evening was presenting the extraordinary Joan Willet with a new award, The Joan Willet Legacy Award.

"This phenomenal 104-year-old woman raised over £60,000 for the BHF by walking up and down the hill outside her care home during lockdown.

"Her amazing achievement and selfless determination inspired her very own award which will now be presented to a worthy winner each year. Congratulations Joan! You are a remarkable lady."

The likes of Luke Pritchard and Gemma Atkinson also attended the online ceremony, and there were musical performances from Luke and Ella Henderson.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.