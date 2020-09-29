Sarah Ferguson's stunning black evening gown has royal fans talking

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a beautiful photograph in her formalwear on Monday, and fans are in love with her look!

She posted a sweet photo from an event she attended with the TPW Foundation in order to present an award to Sir David Attenborough, sharing an important message about climate change.

MORE: Kate Middleton paid a special tribute to David Attenborough with her latest outfit

"We are living through a climate emergency and not enough is being done. That's why I'm proud to work with @TPW_foundation which is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is starting a vital project for the next decade 'The Final Countdown' 2020-2030. We need solutions and action," she wrote.

Sarah's stunning style over the years

Of course, many fans responded to her powerful caption - but some couldn't resist commenting on her elegant black gown, too.

"You look beautiful! It is true that we need to do more," one wrote, while another added: "You look just gorgeous!"

"Sarah you look beautiful," another commented.

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out in glam party dress with the most gorgeous sheer details

Sarah and Sir David attended the Perfect World Foundation gala dinner together in September 2019, where the Duchess presented the honorary award to the conservationist.

The Cambridges also met with David Attenborough this week

The same award had been previously given to Mark Shand, the late brother of the Duchess of Cornwall, and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall.

And clearly, it was a very special moment for Sarah, who also shared a snap from the moment on her 60th birthday in October 2019.

She wrote at the time: "Thank you all for the birthday messages! This is one of the highlights of my life."

She rocked a chic matching look on Instagram recently

Sarah has been keeping her fans entertained with plenty of positivity on her Instagram page lately, having fun with quirky headpieces while doing her daily 'story time with Fergie and friends', and rocking matchy-matchy outfits with chic protective face coverings.

On Sunday she shared a photo of her beautiful blue outfit, and wrote: "Thank you @mrsjillzarin for such a comfortable mask. If you buy one, a mask is donated to frontline workers."