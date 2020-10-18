Sarah Ferguson reveals stunning flower wall effect at home The Duchess shares the Windsor residence with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson showed off a gorgeous new decorative feature of her home in Windsor at the weekend.

The Duchess took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to promote her children's storytelling YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

READ: Princess Eugenie praises 'completely unique' Sarah Ferguson in sweet birthday message

She uploaded a photo of herself seated at a table and holding a copy of a book called Earth to Kids by Peta Kelly.

The down-to-earth royal wore a blue top and her auburn locks flowed around her shoulders as she beamed at the camera. No wonder – she was sitting in an especially beautiful setting!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen glimpse inside home with Prince Andrew

Behind the 61-year-old hung a floral backdrop that made it look as if she was sitting in front of a wall of fresh flowers in pink, white and yellow.

The Duchess also had large vases of flowers on the table in front of her, as well as a string of flowers across the crisp white tablecloth.

It was the perfect setting to read a story, as the soon-to-be grandmother has enjoyed doing every day since the start of lockdown.

Sarah has also shared other glimpses of her home during this time.

On Thursday, she celebrated her birthday with a video to thank fans for their well-wishes.

Sarah made the stunning addition to her home on Sunday

In the short clip, Sarah sat at her dressing table in Royal Lodge Windsor, where she lives with her former husband, Prince Andrew, with whom she still enjoys a close friendship.

Wearing a green dress, she waved at the camera and said: "Hi everybody, I just wanted to say a very quick thank you so much for all of my wonderful birthday messages - 61, still red-headed and not out!"

STUNNING: Sarah Ferguson is gorgeous in Gucci as she makes surprise new appearance

LOOK: Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen dining room at home with Prince Andrew

Directly behind the mother-of-two, the impressive table could be seen, complete with large mirrors and decorated with another bunch of colourful flowers.

Also visible was a metal box filled with tissues, a flowery plate, a vintage-looking hair clip and a sweet wicker basket.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.