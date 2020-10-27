We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans when she stepped out in a beautiful red Preen dress during her royal visit to Canada back in 2016 – and to this day, it remains one of her most popular outfits.

The ultra-flattering midi, which featured an asymmetric neckline, fitted waist and flared skirt, was teamed with glittering jewellery, matching red Gianvito Rossi heels and a Jenny Packham clutch bag.

MORE: 14 times royal mums adorably twinned with their daughters

Fast-forward to today, and we've spotted a very similar style at Karen Millen – which comes in at a fraction of the price of Kate's original £990 design.

Kate's beautiful red dress was from British designer Preen

The 'Panelled Fluid Midi Dress' is made in a very similar shape with a square neckline, and we think you could achieve the 'Kate Effect' in no time! Even better, it's currently reduced from £189 down to £141.75 in the brand's sale.

Loading the player...



WATCH: William and Kate speak to frontline workers in Canada

The 'Square Neck Fluid Day Dress', £119.25, is another similar option.

Panelled Fluid Midi Dress, £141.75, Karen Millen

The Duchess loves to wear red and white during her engagements with and visits to Canada.

MORE: Duchess Camilla shows off her laidback outdoor style - and we're getting Kate Middleton vibes

Square Neck Fluid Day Dress, £119.25, Karen Millen

During a video call with Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day in July, Kate sweetly chose a red tweed dress for the call, keeping with her tradition of often wearing the country's national colours for her Canadian engagements.

The diplomatic Duchess during her tour of Canada in 2011

Canada holds many special memories for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as it's where they undertook their first major royal tour as newlyweds in July 2011 – and Kate certainly made an impact with her first go at diplomatic dressing, wowing with her tour wardrobe.

Remember the stunning red and white look she wore for her first Canada Day in the country? What a moment!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.