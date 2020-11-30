Kate Middleton's favourite casual jackets are in the John Lewis sale

As any Kate Middleton style fan knows, when it's time for the Duchess of Cambridge to go casual she definitely has her favourites. Duchess Kate might switch up her shoes (we can almost hear her says, “Which trainers shall I wear today – my Superga or New Balance?”), but when it comes to outerwear, she has a tendency to always reach for one of her trusty jackets from British brand Barbour. And now, with Cyber Monday deals in full swing, John Lewis is offering a 20% discount on Duchess Kate's favourite Barbour jackets and coats, as well as Barbour clothing and accessories for women, men and kids.

MORE CYBER MONDAY DEALS:

Cyber Monday 2020: Our ultimate guide to the best last-minute deals and discount codes

Meghan Markle's favourite Veja trainers are 20% off in the Cyber Monday sales

Kate Middleton style: The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of Barbour jackets for her more casual royal engagements

In November 2020, Duchess Kate wore the now sold-out Barbour x Alexa Chung 'Edith' coat as she spoke about the findings of the "5 Big Questions" survey about childhood development via Instagram, but that was just the latest high profile moment that she sported a Barbour look.

The Duchess has worn Barbour jackets to a host of her more laid-back royal engagements, whether to meet with Scouts, visit the countryside or even play football. And she also has various models in her closet, from quilted jackets to utilitarian pocketed styles.

Duchess Kate wore a Barbour x Alexa Chung jacket to talk about new landmark research on child development in November 2020

And unlike Kate’s more unattainable pieces – we’re looking at you, Lovers' Knot tiara! – Barbour jackets are not just practical and a classic, they’re also on sale. So now's the time to snap up a Barbour jacket just like Duchess Kate's for 20% off. Here are some of the looks that we think truly say Cambridge casual...

Shop Duchess Kate-style Barbour jackets

Barbour International Spitfire Quilted Sweatshirt Jacket, Optic White, DEAL PRICE: £95.20, John Lewis

Barbour Albatross Quilted Jacket, Navy, DEAL PRICE £111.20, John Lewis

Barbour International Halfback Quilted Jacket, DEAL PRICE £143.20, John Lewis

Barbour Sooty Waterproof Jacket, Navy Marl, DEAL PRICE £151.20, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Barbour International Lineout Long Quilted Coat, DEAL PRICE £191.20, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Barbour x Alexa Chung Glenda jacket, DEAL PRICE £239.20, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Adding a Barbour jacket to your closet is everything you need to ace Kate Middleton style!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.