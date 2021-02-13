Kate Middleton glows in trendy new L.K.Bennett knit - and we predict a sell-out She spoke with baby bank Little Village in her latest online meeting

The Duchess of Cambridge has appeared in new pictures from an online meeting with London baby bank Little Village that took place on Tuesday.

Looking beautiful in a new monochrome knit from one of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, Kate rocked glowing skin and what looks like a pair of chain link hoop earrings that she also sported during her last appearance.

The royal's elegant new top is a merino wool style from the British brand, costing £125. With its button-up sweatshirt style-collar, we're loving her on-trend choice!

We wonder if she teamed it with jeans, tailored trousers, or even her comfies like the rest of us?

Kate spoke with several members of the Little Village community on the call, including Sophia Parker, who is the organisation's founder, and mothers Yelda Rashid and Vicky Jones.

Kate spoke with Vicky and her daughter Isla during the call

Vicky told the Duchess about her relationship with Little Village and the ways in which they have supported her and her daughter over the last three and a half years while Yelda, whose daughter has Rett Syndrome, spoke about the challenges she has faced during the latest lockdown and emphasised the importance of support networks.

Liv Cotton-Merino Wool Collard Jumper, £125, L.K.Bennett

Last summer, Kate brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 25,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide, including Little Village, to help support the most vulnerable families in the UK.

Since their launch in 2016, Little Village has supported over 11,000 children and grown into one of the largest baby banks in the UK. Baby banks aim to empower families by ensuring every child has the essential items they need to thrive.

