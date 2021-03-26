Meghan Markle just baked the most incredible lemon cake 

When life gives you lemons, make lemon cake! Meghan Markle baked a gorgeous lemon cake for World Central Kitchen - and used lemons picked from her own garden!

The non-profit charity shared a snap of their employees stood around the tasty-looked dish on Twitter, with the caption reading: "In honour of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!"

Speaking a little about their charity, they added: "Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals."

They shared a snap of Meghan's gorgeous cake

Fans were very impressed by Meghan's baking skills, with one writing: "I bet that cake was yummy! Love love love! I have recipe for olive oil orange cake i wonder if it is the same recipe Meghan Markle uses. We need a recipe Meghan lol," while another added: "Archewell's partnership with WCK is pretty amazing and is helping so many people. Kudos to Meghan for putting her own personal touch by baking the cake. She's a sweetheart."

The Duchess of Sussex is a keen baker, and often brings along her treats to various events. Back in 2018, Meghan took her own banana bread for a picnic with a farming family in Dubbo, near Sydney, Australia, whilst on royal tour with her husband.

Meghan is a keen baker

At the time, Elaine Woodley, from the Mountain View Farm, told reporters: "We were so surprised but it was incredibly nice of her, she made it last night when she knew she was coming to a family home." Her daughter Benita revealed: "She [the Duchess of Sussex] said if you go to someone's house you always bring something, so she did. She said she was worried about the bananas, that she'd put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there's never too many bananas."

