Princess Anne embarked on a touching visit, but what she might not have expected was that her outfit ended up matching the décor.

The royal was visiting the Strathcarron Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to people living in Forth Valley and the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth region of Scotland.

The hospice was marking its 40th anniversary when the Princess Royal made her low-key visit.

Anne looked so elegant in a turquoise blazer and blue floral skirt, but the outfit meant she ended up matching the cake she was supposed to cut.

The beautiful four-tier cake featured icing in the same turquoise as the royal's blazer and an incredible flower decoration on the side.

A large turquoise banner was also hoisted at the hospice, and Princess Anne sliced the cake near a similarly coloured heart-shaped balloon.

"In celebration of Strathcarron's 40th birthday we welcomed a very special guest today. HRH Princess Anne stopped by for a low-key visit to cut the cake!" the hospice wrote.

It added: "Princess Anne is a loyal supporter who has visited annually and her lovely yellow posy is in recognition of all the school children taking part in Go Yellow today to raise funds for the Hospice."

In celebration of Strathcarron's 40th birthday we welcomed a very special guest today. HRH Princess Anne stopped by for a low-key visit to cut the cake! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aNUA5H1UIm — Strathcarron Hospice (@strathcarron1) June 4, 2021

Princess Anne ended up matching the cake!

Fans were incredibly touched by Anne's visit, as one wrote: "Seen her heading back to Edinburgh afterwards. Quite a sight the convoy of protection speeding along the motorway. Delighted she made the time for the visit."

And another noted: "One colour coordinated Princess Royal!"

As the event took place indoors, the royal wore a face mask, and on a recent engagement, she showcased her genius hack to protect her hair while wearing one.

On a visit to the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, she wore one strap from her mask tied around the back of her neck, with the other ingeniously tied around the top of her head, making sure to not interfere with her stylish updo.

The royal has been embarking on more royal engagements

Princess Anne formally opened the new world-class facility, which includes state-of-the-art teaching and research equipment, and will be home to around 350 postgraduates and 60 PhD dental students.

The royal wore a bright red button-up coat for the occasion, paired with a chic black A-line skirt, navy gloves, a patterned neck scarf and pearl earrings.

Anne is Chancellor of The University of London and could be seen talking to a range of staff members at the facility, keeping her face mask on to ensure everyone was staying safe.

