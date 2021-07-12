Kate Middleton spotted carrying essentials in dreamy designer tote bag - and it's currently on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her patriotic pride by wearing a chic red and white outfit for Sunday's dramatic Euros final at Wembley - and fans were in love with her statement beaded earrings!

And since Kate had a busy day, attending the Wimbledon Men's Final before heading to the football with husband Prince William and son Prince George, it seems that she took a handy tote bag with her to keep in the car.

While at the match, the royal was pictured with her Mulberry Darley mini bag in red croc, but she was later seen leaving with her family with her Longchamp Le Pliage bag on her lap - a staple that she has loved for well over a decade.

Kate was pictured with her Longchamp 'Le Pliage' bag. IMAGE: Magic Moments UK

The classic Longchamp tote is seeing a resurgence once again, and we're not surprised Kate loves it for packing her essentials inside. Even better, it's currently reduced in the sale online, from £80 down to £64.

Le Pliage bag, £64 / $125, Longchamp

Kate appeared to be carrying the 'Desert' shade, which is a chic camel brown - though she is also known to own the navy blue style and a number of larger travel bags.

Kate often uses her Longchamp bags when travelling

Back in 2016, the Duchess' assistant and stylist Natasha Archer was pictured carrying Kate's bags as they arrived in Assam, India during Kate and William's royal tour of the country - and amongst the luggage, a Longchamp tote is clearly visible.

Kate also famously carried a Longchamp bag during her graduation from St Andrews back in June 2005, and was spotted with one of her 'Le Pliage' totes while at Brisbane Airport in 2012 during a stopover. It's clearly a travel essential!

Duchess Meghan was also pictured with a Longchamp bag in 2005

In fact, sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex has also been pictured with her Longchamp bag in the past, while the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Alexa Chung are also fans. Kate's sister and style twin Pippa Middleton is also fond of her Le Pliage totes.

Something tells us 'the Kate effect' is about to kick in again, so hurry if you want to snap up your own...

