Beatrice Borromeo's sparkling Dior ball gown is too stunning for words

Beatrice Borromeo just gave us the Cinderella moment we never knew we needed! Stepping out at the Red Cross Summer concert in Monte-Carlo on Friday, the wife of Monégasque royal, Pierre Casiraghi, stunned in a bespoke ball gown by Dior.

Beatrice joined several members of the Monégasque royal family at the Red Cross concert

Attending the high profile event alongside several members of the royal family, including her husband Pierre and mother-in-law Princess Caroline of Hanover, Beatrice teamed her sparkling LBD with coordinating J'adior slingback pumps and a beaded bag, also by the French fashion house.

The royal looked absolutely stunning in head-to-toe Dior

Accessorising with a gold statement necklace, the royal swept her blonde hair into a low chignon and opted for a dramatic makeup look, pairing a blue smokey eye with dark liquid liner and a rosy blusher – divine.

While her glittering ball gown is most likely one-of-a-kind, Beatrice's exact heels are the J'adior pumps in black patent calfskin, priced at £750, meanwhile, her Mini Lady Dior Bag typically retails in the thousands.

In love with Beatrice's dress? Good news – French Connection is selling a similar design, and at £75 it's a total bargain. Embellished with gorgeous glittering sequins, this party-season piece features a unique chiffon panel and a waist-cinching ribbon tie. Add your favourite stilettos, silver jewellery and a sparkly clutch bag into the mix for summer celebrations.

French Connection Black Sequin Midi Dress, £75, John Lewis

The Monégasque royal family has long shared a close relationship with the label, and Beatrice, in particular, is often photographed in pieces from Dior's ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.

Earlier this year, the Italian radio and TV journalist became an official brand ambassador, gracing the virtual front row of Dior's spring 2021 fashion show alongside A-listers, including Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Nailing casual chic, Beatrice wore a blue cotton denim jumpsuit with a printed silk scarf and black sneakers – all from Dior – for the star-studded event.

