Zara Tindall nails her sailor-chic look in stunning new pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall was pictured enjoying a day's sailing in Plymouth on Thursday as she took to the water with France's SailGP team as part of her ambassadorship with clothing brand Musto.

The royal looked effortless as usual in her sporty outfit - head-to-toe Musto, of course - looking chic in a polo top and cap, before changing into her sailing gear to sail with the French team.

MORE: Zara Tindall's amazing new handbag comes in 16 colours

The brand posted on Instagram: "Today Musto ambassador Zara Tindall joined @sailgpfra out on the water for a unique sailing experience. The 3 day eventing Olympian traded horse power for wind power joining the team onboard the cutting-edge F50 ahead of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix this weekend in Plymouth."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Zara appeared on Musto's Instagram Stories

We bet she had the best time! Zara also took to Musto's Instagram Stories to share a rare personal video with fans, telling the camera: "Hi I'm Zara Tindall and I'm here with Musto and the France Sail GP team."



Zara looked lovely in her sailing gear

She was later seen having a tour of the boat and watching it craning into the water, before heading out for a sail herself.

READ: Zara Tindall's showstopping royal fashion moments – from bold mini dresses to statement hats

You can buy a British Sailing Team polo top from Musto for £50, and a number of caps that are similar to Zara's from £20.

Polo top, £50, Musto

Of course, Zara isn't the only royal to enjoy boating - and the Duchess of Cambridge has also been looking sporty but chic in her sailing gear at the King's Cup yachting Regatta back in 2019.

MORE: Royal ladies love summer espadrilles! See how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more style them

Also sporting a polo top, Kate wore comfy shorts and trainers for her own day out on the water.

Duchess Kate also loves to sail

Zara and her husband Mike have enjoying lots of sport recently, and were spotted at Wimbledon as well as the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Tindalls also became parents for the third time this year, with the birth of their son, Lucas, on 21 March. They have two daughters, too - Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.