Sarah, Duchess of York wears designer shoes with a moving message behind them She is currently promoting her novel, Her Heart For A Compass

Sarah, Duchess of York has been busy sharing the news that her new novel, Her Heart For A Compass, is finally on sale.

The proud author has starred in a number of glamorous photoshoots to promote the new book - and for one beautiful shot, she wore a pair of handcrafted shoes that carried a poignant message.

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York remembers her much-missed friend Princess Diana

Sarah appeared in The Telegraph wearing a Beulah London dress - which has been previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge - and a pair of mules by Simona Rusk.

Loading the player...



WATCH: HELLO!'s exclusive shoot with Sarah, Duchess of York

The proud designer later took to Instagram to share a story behind the elegant heels, telling her followers: "I have wanted my brand and my shoes to be about being who you are. The heel is even based on a symbol for freedom of speech. It's been about following an audacious dream, mistakes, successes and all - because that's what is in my heart."



Sarah wore the 'Allegra' mules from Simona Rusk, £250

She also commented on royal fashion account @RoyalFashionPolice's post: "It was such an incredible moment seeing her in my shoes. The heel of my shoes is based on a symbol of freedom of speech so it means the world that she wore them to promote a book she says is about fighting for your truth."

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York on seeking therapy and dealing with mental health struggles as she releases novel

Sarah also spoke to HELLO! following the release of her book, looking beautiful in a bold bridal dress for our exclusive photoshoot.

Sarah Ferguson looked stunning a bridal dress for HELLO!'s shoot

The proud mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie opened up about her memories of Princess Diana, too, saying: "I think about her most days because she's the only other person who knew and was around at that time in the Eighties, when we all wore those very strange clothes. She was in the family before me and we had such fun."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson defends 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank following yacht photos

She added: "I love her. So I always say, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks, if you love them, you love them. So my heart is always with her. I think she would be very proud of her sons and their wives, and the grandchildren."