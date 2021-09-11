River Island's new-in polka dot dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As fashion fans will know, the Duchess of Cambridge has a penchant for polka dots. Turning to the classic print for her royal appearances, Kate owns a number of dotty dresses from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Alessandra Rich, Jenny Packham and more, and we reckon she'd love this new-in design from River Island.

White Polka Dot Print Midi Dress, £48, River Island

Priced at £48, this silky number certainly makes a statement thanks to its demure buttons and contrasting black trim detailing. Falling to an elegant midi length, like most of Kate's go-to dresses, the shirt-style collar and long balloon sleeves lend a 1930s vintage feel.

A timeless silhouette that will take you from desk to date night, pair your new favourite frock with a leather jacket and box-fresh trainers on warmer days, or add black tights and knee-high boots when the weather cools down.

River Island's latest design reminds us of a number of Kate Middleton's polka dot dresses

River Island's latest design reminds us of a number of Kate's go-to looks, specifically the Alessandra Rich dress worn by Duchess Kate in 2019. Donning the navy style to attend a special D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park, the royal had recycled her £1,750 midi for the occasion. She'd first worn it while taking part in the official family portraits for Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Another of Kate's most iconic looks to date is the lovely Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress which she wore to Wimbledon in 2017. A big hit with royal style watchers, the Duchess accessorised her monochrome midi with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag, Oscar de la Renta gold and pearl earrings and Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses.

Of course, there's no forgetting Kate's 'Anatola' dress from Emilia Wickstead. Part of the label's AW19 collection, it drew inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy, evoking 1980s Italian nostalgia. Rocking the dotty dress to attend the launch of a BBC initiative in July 2020, she accessorised her ensemble with Castañer 'Carina' wedges.

