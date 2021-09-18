﻿
queen-letizia-leather-dress

Queen Letizia turns heads in edgy leather dress

The Spanish monarch recycled one of our favourite looks

Jenni McKnight

Queen Letizia of Spain recycled one of her edgiest looks on Friday – and we are here for it!

The stylish monarch looked gorgeous for an appearance at the final of the Scientific Monologue Contest in Spain, rocking a dreamy waist-cinching leather dress.

Letizia stepped out in her glossy midi from & Other Stories, which features short, wide sleeves, a slouchy silhouette, and is gathered at the waist with a duo D-ring belt.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's show-stopping style evolution

To give the illusion of longer legs, she added a pair of nude pointy-toed, glossed-leather pumps by Prada, which also appear to be the same pair she rocked with the outfit the first time she wore it.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore a delicate pair of hoop earrings and wore her long, brunette locks pulled back into a low ponytail with centre parting.

Her makeup was also subtle, keeping her skin fresh and dewy with a soft smokey eye so as not to distract from her head-turning dress.

queen-letizia-leather-dress

Queen Letizia looked sensational in her edgy leather dress

Letizia first wore the frock to the opening of ARCO, a contemporary art fair in Madrid, in February 2019.

Styling the outfit in a very similar way to her recent outing, she wore it with a black clutch and nude pumps. The only real difference is she wore her hair in a slick side-parting and pulled the rest into a bouncy low ponytail.

Sadly, Letizia's exact dress is no longer available, but & Other Stories has an equally gorgeous, buttoned leather midi dress with a relaxed silhouette, wide mid sleeves, and an accentuated waistline.

Marks and Spencer also has a similar design with their striking leather midi shirt dress, which features a classic collared neck, button-through fastening, and a matching belt for a flattering waistline.

Since returning to the public eye last week, the mum-of-two has been wowing royal fans in several seriously chic outfits, including a statement navy pencil dress from BOSS, which she wore with fuchsia croc-effect slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a thin black belt.

