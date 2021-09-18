We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain recycled one of her edgiest looks on Friday – and we are here for it!

The stylish monarch looked gorgeous for an appearance at the final of the Scientific Monologue Contest in Spain, rocking a dreamy waist-cinching leather dress.

Letizia stepped out in her glossy midi from & Other Stories, which features short, wide sleeves, a slouchy silhouette, and is gathered at the waist with a duo D-ring belt.

To give the illusion of longer legs, she added a pair of nude pointy-toed, glossed-leather pumps by Prada, which also appear to be the same pair she rocked with the outfit the first time she wore it.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore a delicate pair of hoop earrings and wore her long, brunette locks pulled back into a low ponytail with centre parting.

Her makeup was also subtle, keeping her skin fresh and dewy with a soft smokey eye so as not to distract from her head-turning dress.

Queen Letizia looked sensational in her edgy leather dress

Letizia first wore the frock to the opening of ARCO, a contemporary art fair in Madrid, in February 2019.

Styling the outfit in a very similar way to her recent outing, she wore it with a black clutch and nude pumps. The only real difference is she wore her hair in a slick side-parting and pulled the rest into a bouncy low ponytail.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Leather Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £250, M&S

Sadly, Letizia's exact dress is no longer available, but & Other Stories has an equally gorgeous, buttoned leather midi dress with a relaxed silhouette, wide mid sleeves, and an accentuated waistline.

Marks and Spencer also has a similar design with their striking leather midi shirt dress, which features a classic collared neck, button-through fastening, and a matching belt for a flattering waistline.

Buttoned Relaxed Leather Midi Dress, £299, & Other Stories

Since returning to the public eye last week, the mum-of-two has been wowing royal fans in several seriously chic outfits, including a statement navy pencil dress from BOSS, which she wore with fuchsia croc-effect slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a thin black belt.

