Queen Letizia looks so chic in nautical striped maxi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia always gets it right in the style stakes and Saturday was no exception. The monarch looked amazing wearing a striped midi dress paired with a woven clutch and matching sandals during her visit to Palma.

The royal was joined by her husband King Felipe VI of Spain and their teenage daughters Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofía, 14. They were congratulating sailor Joan Cardona, who has achieved the first Olympic medal of the RCNPalma in its 73-year history.

RELATED: Queen Letizia's breezy waist-cinching dress is stunning

Queen Letizia wearing Maria de la Orden in Palma

Choosing a very appropriate nautical theme, Letizia's 'Capri' dress from Maria de la Orden features blue and white stripes, a belted waist and tiered skirt. It's said to be inspired by Italian summers in Capri island and made to be a permanent piece in your summer wardrobe.

You'll find the maxi dress available online for £150, in sizes S-L, or shop alternative styles available below.

Capri dress, £150, Maria De La Orden

This lightweight striped maxi dress from Yumi is a staycation staple. It features a Bardot neckline with ruffled detailing and crossover back straps.

Yumi striped bardot frill maxi dress, £60, John Lewis

Retailing at £16.99, Shein's belted striped midi is an affordable take on chic Riviera style.

Tiered hem belted striped dress, £16.99, Shein

Take inspiration from Sofia and pair this amazing LoveShackFancy's dress with a woven clutch. The flowy, romantic silhouette and striped pattern is perfect for your next holiday.

LoveShackFancy Story maxi dress, £466.21, Net-A-Porter

MORE: 15 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this summer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.