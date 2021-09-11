We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia showcased her fashion credentials once more on Friday as she attended the opening of the Madrid Book Fair at El Retiro Park.

Donning a statement navy pencil dress from BOSS, the Spanish monarch teamed her printed midi with a pair of fuschia croc-effect slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a thin black belt.

Queen Letizia wore a figure-hugging pencil dress by BOSS

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, Letizia opted for her go-to makeup combo, pairing a brown smokey eye complete with voluminous lashes and a hint of sun-kissed bronzer – gorgeous.

The monarch attended the opening of the Madrid Book Fair at El Retiro Park

Feeling inspired? While Letizia's exact dress is no longer available to shop, we've found a stylish alternative from Marks & Spencer, and we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval.

Seasalt Cornwall Floral V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Retailing at £55, this ditsy floral design features a classic v-neckline, short sleeves and a figure-flattering tie waist. Infinitely versatile, take a leaf out of Letizia's book and accessorise with a statement belt and heels. Feeling casual? Add a lightweight jacket and box-fresh trainers for an effortless laidback look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Since returning to the public eye this week, the monarch has been wowing royal fans in a number of seriously chic outfits. Heading to the first edition of the 'Retina Eco' awards in Madrid on Monday, Letizia proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress as she rocked a slinky Bardot style from Maria Malo.

Polishing off her ensemble with suede slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a snakeskin Magrit clutch bag, the mum-of-two also modelled a pair of gold metallic earrings from TOUS.

Turning heads once again on Tuesday, one of our favourite looks of the week is the vintage rhinestone dress that Letizia wore to receive Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Royal Palace. Holding sentimental value, royal fans might remember that it had formerly belonged to Letizia's mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.

