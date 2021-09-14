Queen Letizia's waist-cinching wrap dress is so striking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia was a picture of elegance on Monday as she visited El Prado Museum in Madrid. Attending the opening of a brand new exhibition titled 'Forty years of friendship. Donations of the Friends of the Prado Museum Foundation,' the monarch met with the President of the Board of Trustees, Javier Solana, as well as Spain's Minister of Culture Miquel Iceta.

Queen Letizia recycled a sky blue wrap dress by Pedro del Hierro on Monday

Looking beautiful in blue, Letizia recycled a blue shirt dress from Pedro del Hierro for the occasion. Polishing off her ensemble with Carolina Herrera slingback nude leather pumps and hooped earrings by Bulgari, the royal wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style. As for her makeup, she rocked a brown smokey shadow and a subtle hint of sunkissed bronzer – stunning.

The monarch accessorised her designer dress with slingback stilettos

In love with Letizia's latest look? Us too, and we've found the dreamiest dupes from Mango and La Redoute.

Priced at £49.99, this glossy wrapped dress features long cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching tie belt. Also available in green, the satin finish lends an elegant and luxurious touch.

Wrapped satin dress, £49.99, Mango

Reduced to £23.40 in the sale, this lightweight cotton design is perfect for the office. An autumn staple, we can see it teamed with everything from box-fresh trainers to white ankle boots and nude heels.

Cotton Midaxi Shirt Dress, £23.40, La Redoute

Clearly one of Letizia's favourite pieces, eagle-eyed fans might recognise her sky blue frock from previous engagements, including her 2020 visit to Catalonia as well as her 2019 trip to Mozambique. Over the years we've seen the monarch accessorise her designer dress with cream espadrille wedges as well as her go-to navy stilettos and each time she's looked incredibly glam!

Since returning to the public eye last week, the mum-of-two has been wowing royal fans in a number of seriously chic outfits. Donning a statement navy pencil dress from BOSS as she attended the opening of the Madrid Book Fair, Letizia coordinated her printed midi with fuschia croc-effect slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a thin black belt.

