This dress totally reminds us of Kate Middleton’s dreamy teal number – and we WANT it

This gorgeous River Island dress would get the thumbs up from the Duchess

Katherine Robinson

We love Kate Middleton in teal – do you remember the dreamy silk ARoss Girl x Soler dress she wore in London to visit the Aga Khan? Well, this River Island dress made us think of it straight away, wouldn’t you agree?

Teal is such a great shade for all skin tones – it’s a lovely combo of calming blue and fresh green – and it’s a shade Kate has stepped out in time and time again.

Green print neck tie midi dress, £50 / $93, River Island

The dress she wore was the Amanda dress ARoss Girl x Soler. It’s long sold out but there is a midi blue version available in the Net-a-Porter sale FYI.

You can snap up the River island dress for a fraction of the price though – it’s a bargainous £50 (or $93 for US shoppers) and it’s available in sizes 6 to 18 (or 2 - 14 in the US).

Kate's dress is long sold out, but the River Island dress is a great substitute

Instead of long sleeves, it has summer-ready cape sleeves – so elegant and flattering – and it features a cute necktie – which you can also leave undone for a more casual look.

This is a versatile dress that you could just as easily wear to a wedding as down the pub – and the great thing about teal is that it never really goes out of fashion. A dead cert, if you ask us! Well if it’s good enough for Kate...

