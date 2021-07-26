Kate Middleton would totally LOVE this dress for her summer holidays

Have you ever wondered what Kate Middleton might pack for her summer hols? You’re not alone. We’ve already figured out the four pairs of shoes she’d pack, now we’ve found the perfect dress that she’d be putting in her suitcase – just look at it!

White Broderie Bardot dress, was £46 / $86 now £30 / $56, River Island

This dreamy white Broderie Bardot mini dress would get a big thumbs up from the Duchess of Cambridge – it features several style elements that we know she loves. Above all the Broderie detailing – remember the dress she wore on the beach in Sydney during her tour with Prince William?

She’d dig the puff sleeves and the crew neck too – and the frill hem which gives it an extra feminine touch. The great little extra is the drawcord waist tie tassel – which makes for a very flattering fit.

Kate loves a Broderie summer dress - remember this beauty?

The best thing of all though, is it’s currently in the sale, reduced from £46 to £30, (or $86 to $56 for US shoppers) so it’s an absolute summer steal! It’s currently available in sizes six to 18 (again that’s 2 to 14 if you’re in the US), but hurry if you want to get one for your summer staycation – it’s sure to sell out in the most popular sizes quick as a flash.

This would be great styled with a pair of wedges – like Kate did on the beach in Australia, or even a pair of box-fresh white sneaks or some summer sandals. It’s such a versatile dress… it would be rude not to really!

