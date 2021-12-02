Kate Middleton makes a serious style statement with striking patterned blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out into the December sunshine on Thursday wearing a striking patterned blouse from Ralph Lauren to attend the Fabergé exhibition at the V&A Museum, of which is she is Royal Patron.

Looking glamorous as ever, Duchess Kate rocked the Ralph Lauren 'Paisley Georgette' shirt which featured a vibrant paisley print, pussy-bow neck fastening and stylish cuffed sleeves. Prince William's wife teamed her statement blouse with sleek and skinny black jeans, cinching in her waist with a simple gold-buckled black belt. Simply radiant!

WATCH: Kate Middleton's iconic fashion transformation

Keeping it simple with makeup, the royal mother-of-three opted for a rosy blush and subtle smoked eyeliner, giving her a youthful glow beneath her black face mask.

Kate's glossy hair fell down her neck in loose curls, styled in a sleek high ponytail that highlighted her delicate features. Accessorising with gold chain hoop earrings, the Duchess added a modern touch to her stylish ensemble - and they look mighty like her favourite £15 Orelia huggies.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in a striking shirt

It's not the first time Duchess Kate has stunned royal fans with her elegant winter wardrobe. Just last week, the royal looked incredible in a new outfit which consisted of a beautiful crimson coat, matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs and smart trousers, teamed with high heels.

The V&A exhibition showcases over 200 objects and celebrates the work of Carl Fabergé and his internationally recognised firm that symbolised Russian craftsmanship and elegance.

Paisley Georgette Shirt, £139, $135, Ralph Lauren

During the visit, Her Royal Highness will hear more about Fabergé’s work. The exhibition features the largest display of his legendary Imperial Easter Eggs in a generation, several of which are being shown in the UK for the first time.

The collection also includes three items lent by Her Majesty The Queen, including the Colonnade Egg, Basket of Flowers Egg and the Mosaic Egg.

